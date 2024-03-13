IDF confirms eliminated Hamas commander in Lebanon strike

Tensions on Israel's northern border continued to escalate on Tuesday with Lebanese reports accusing Israel of targeting a vehicle in the southern part of the country, leading to the death of at least two people, according to Hezbollah-affiliated news outlet Al Manar.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

Clashes between the IDF and Hezbollah have grown increasingly intense in recent days, culminating in the largest missile attack against Israel since October 7 instigated by the Iran-backed terror group, in which over 100 rockets were aimed at Israel on Tuesday.

2 View gallery Scene of strike in Naqoura ( Photo: AFP )

Hezbollah-affiliated news outlet Al Manar reported Wednesday that a vehicle was targeted by an alleged Israeli drone in southern Lebanon between Tyre and the village of Naqoura.

According to the Al-Jazeera network, the vehicle was attacked at a junction at the entrance to Tyre. Al Manar added that according to reports, at least two passengers who were inside of the car were killed in the strike.

Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar reported that one of the two casualties in the alleged attack was the strike's target, who drove the vehicle, and another person who rode a motorcycle next to the target's car.

Footage from strike in Naqoura

The report didn't specify the victims' identities, but said that the second casualty, who rode the motorcycle, was a "Syrian worker". Another individual, also riding the motorcycle, was also injured according to Al Akhbar.

Qatari news outlet Al Hadath also reported that the target of the attack was a Palestinian Hamas terrorist who operated within Lebanon.

Shortly after the strike near Tyre, Lebanese media outlets reported further attacks were felt in southern Lebanon.

2 View gallery Hadi Mustafa

Hamas later confirmed one of its senior officials in Lebanon, Hadi Mustafa, was killed in the strike, with Hamas news channels describing him as "one of the leaders" of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades in the country.

Following the alleged Israeli strike, missile fire against Israel resumed from Lebanon, which fell in open fields in the Golan Heights.