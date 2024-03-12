Over 100 rockets in massive Hezbollah barrage on north

Over 100 rockets were launched from Lebanon at the Galilee and the Golan Heights, in what appears to be one of the heaviest barrages since the war began. Some 70 rockets were fired at 7 am towards the communities in the Upper Galilee some of which were intercepted while others fell in open fields. No injuries or damage were reported in the attack.
Read more:
An hour later, another barrage, this time of some 30 rockets targeted Israel's north in what appeared to be an attempt to challenge the Iron Dome missile defense system and breach its protection.
The Hezbollah affiliated Al-Manar television channel reported an IDF artillery attack on South Lebanon in response to the rocket fire and that Israel was also conducting air strikes on Hezbollah targets. The IDF confirmed strikes were made in response to Hezbollah's fire.
Meanwhile Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah met in Beirut with a delegation of Hamas officials led by Khalil al-Hayya, deputy to the terror group's leader Yahya Sinwar. In a statement the meeting was said to have been about developments in Gaza, the West Bank and the fronts supporting negotiations for an end to the "aggressions in Gaza."