Family of slain Al Jazeera journalist meet Pope Francis

The niece of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh said that her family met with Pope Francis this week, six months after her aunt's death.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

"Yesterday, my family and I had the honor of meeting with his Holiness Pope Francis, who gave us his blessings and showed sympathy and support towards our pursuit for justice for Shireen," Lina Abu Akleh wrote on Twitter.

2 View gallery Abu Akleh family meeting with Pope Francis ( Photo: via Twitter )

Shireen's brother Tony, his wife and two daughters were guests in the Vatican City on Wednesday ahead of a memorial mass to commemorate Shireen's life.

The ceremony was held at the Basilica of Saint Mary in Cosmedin in Rome.

Abu Akleh worked for Al Jazeera for 25 years and was killed while covering an Israeli military raid conducted as part of a counterterrorism campaign in the West Bank city of Jenin on May 10, 2022.

Israel first claimed that the journalist was caught in the crossfire and shot by Palestinians. Then, in September, a report was released by the Israeli army concluding that Abu Akleh was likely hit by its forces, albeit mistakenly.

2 View gallery Pope Francis ( Photo: Amos Ben-Gershom, GPO )

Abu Akleh's family responded to Israel's statement referencing independent investigations conducted by CNN, the Associated Press, the New York Times and others.

Lina has also been vocal in criticizing the Biden administration and its refusal to open an independent investigation into Abu Akleh's murder. She was invited to Washington several months ago with her family, meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and several other lawmakers.



