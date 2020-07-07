Lebanon's Hezbollah talks to government about Iran fuel idea

The powerful Hezbollah group said on Tuesday it is in talks with the Lebanese government about the possibility of Iran supplying the country with refined oil products in exchange for Lebanese pounds.
Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Iran-backed Hezbollah, said a "calm discussion" was underway with the Beirut government over the idea that would ease the pressure on Beirut's hard currency reserves.
Lebanon is suffering an acute financial crisis and hard currency liquidity crunch. The Lebanese pound has lost some 80% of its value since October, when the long-brewing crisis came to a head.