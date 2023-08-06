Palestinian conflict not an impediment to Israel Saudi peace, minister says

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said the Palestinian conflict will not be an impediment to a normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. In an interview that will be published on Monday in the Saudi Elaf newspaper, excerpts of which were seen by Ynet, Cohen said leaders in Israel and Riyadh will be making history.

