US envoy brokers Syria-Israel talks in Paris, secures de‑escalation agreement

U.S. Special Envoy to Syria, Ambassador Tom Barrack, said Thursday he met with both Israeli and Syrian officials in Paris, acting as a mediator between Israel’s Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and Syrian Foreign Minister Hassan al‑Shibani.

Barak said the direct talks were aimed at fostering dialogue and reducing tensions, adding, “That is exactly what we achieved.” He said all parties reaffirmed their commitment to continuing those efforts.

The Quneitra and Daraa provinces, near the Israeli border, will be disarmed; local security committees will be formed from those areas on condition they do not possess heavy weapons.

The issue of the predominantly Druze southern province of Sweida will be entrusted to the United States, with a U.S. monitoring commitment to oversee implementation.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Sheikh Muwaffaq Tarif, the leader of the Druze community in Israel. Speaking at the state-run memorial ceremony for Ze’ev Jabotinsky at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, Netanyahu described the meeting and declared, “We will not abandon our Druze brethren in southern Syria.” He said, “I met today with the Druze leader Tarif and told him that in light of the horrific massacre, our policy in southern Syria takes on new urgency.”

Netanyahu said the new aim is “to secure the area south of Damascus adjacent to our border.” He pledged, “We will do whatever is necessary, and more, to help and protect the Druze.”

