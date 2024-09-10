Former hostage Liam Or describes captivity in Gaza tunnel: 'My hands were tied and they fed me once a day so I'll die slowly'

Liam Or, the 19-year-old hostage who was released from Hamas captivity in the November hostage deal, shared on Tuesday on Instagram about what happened in the tunnels in the Gaza Strip.

"I'm not a huge fan of this tool of sharing or media in general, but sometimes things come up, and if you can get exposure, then great," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Human life, our life, is something that we sometimes take a little for granted and we do nonsense and that's fine. We're allowed to play with our life and it's fun. Other people are not allowed to play with our life. It is happening now. It's been too long.

"The Philadelphi Corridor will prevent the next October 7. The expression absolute victory compared to human life? There was a holocaust on our soil. I am sure the military learned from it and will not be like this again. My heart is already torn by the fact that soldiers are killed every day a few kilometers from where I live and that there are citizens who are still being held captive. It's like the Holocaust for almost a year."

"I was there," added Or. "For some of you, I am a spouse, a son, a brother, a relative, a friend from home, from the stadium. Maybe just a stranger or maybe public figures are just waiting for this Hapoel fan to post something that can serve you and your army of followers. As you all look at me, you will notice that I am fine. I truly believe that now, after almost 10 months of being released, I feel better. However, as I am right now in Thailand and I put the party bracelet on a little too tight, I suddenly get the flashback of how I spent a few days where I slept with my hands tied behind my back on the sand and stones in the tunnels. I also remember how they fed me small portions of cake once a day so I'll die slowly."

"When your hands are tied, you can't stop the monsters there from abusing you, and how easy it gets when you have a gunshot wound in the stomach. If I accidentally made you uncomfortable, and maybe a little shaky, it will take 5 minutes for you and you will be fine. But it's not for me. The hostages there need to start taking care of their souls and their bodies. Please take a second before you react to the hostages' families because their loved ones are not with them, it could have been your family. Bring them home! If you don't know how, please don't make it difficult for the hostages' families."