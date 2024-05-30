Security services across Europe were on high alert after incidents of arson caused large fires across the continent in what appeared to be Russian sabotage, aimed at undermining the intention to provide military aid to Ukraine, the UKs Guardian newspaper reported on Thursday.

"mysterious" incidents of arson occurred at various facilities in the UK, and Germany, to name a few. Investigators suspect Russia's involvement in a major fire at a mall in Warsaw, arson at a Ukrainian-affiliated business in London, and attempts to set fire to a base in Germany as well as other locations in the country.

2 View gallery A mall that caught fire in Porsche ( Photo: EPA/ AP photo )

Russia was suspected of causing a fire at an IKEA-warehouses in Vilnius, the Guardian said and is also believed to be behind the spraying of antisemitic graffiti in Paris.

The Guardian wrote that while there ass no evidence that these incidents were coordinated, European security services believe Russia was responsible and was recruiting individuals to carry out its directives. Last week, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said authorities in his country arrested nine people on suspicion of sabotage ordered by Moscow. He said that the offenses included physical assaults, arson, and attempted arson.

A New York Times report, citing Western security sources, claimed that Russia's military intelligence service, the GRU, wa,s responsible for some of the attacks in Europe.

2 View gallery ( Photo: EPA )

Earlier this week, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, said that the alliance has "increased vigilance in response to a rise in Russian intelligence activity" in European countries.

"We have our services closely monitoring what the Russians are doing," Stoltenberg said. "It is crucial that countries also take measures—such as the arrests and legal proceedings already initiated in the UK, Germany, Poland, and other nations. We must be prepared to share intelligence to counter these various hybrid actions aimed at weakening NATO allies' ability to assist Ukraine."