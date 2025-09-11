Media personality arrested in suspected arson of central Israel preschool

A 46-year-old media personality from Rishon Lezion was arrested this week on suspicion of setting fire to a private preschool in the city, allegedly due to a dispute with the school's owner.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday last week. Firefighters were dispatched around 3:30 a.m. to a blaze that broke out along the fence of the preschool, which operates out of a private residence. The fire was quickly contained, and no damage was reported. A fire investigator later determined the blaze was deliberately set.

Fire damage to private kindergarten in Rishon Lezion ( Video: Israel Police )

Following the incident, police launched a covert investigation. According to authorities, detectives gathered testimony, reviewed security footage and used additional tools to identify the suspect. Police said the preschool owner recognized the man, and during a search of his home, officers found clothing matching what was seen in surveillance video, including a cap, jeans and Crocs.

Though police say the suspect cooperated during questioning, he denies all allegations.

The suspect was taken into custody on Monday and held for interrogation. His detention was extended by the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court until Wednesday, and police have said they intend to seek a further extension.

Judge Guy Maimon ruled during the initial hearing that there is “reasonable suspicion” the suspect committed the offenses and noted that “the suspect was unequivocally identified by several individuals working at the preschool.” However, the judge added that “at this stage, the court is not making any determinations regarding the weight of the identification.”

2 View gallery Fire damage to private kindergarten in Rishon Lezion ( Photo: Israel Police )

The suspect’s attorney, Yaron Forer, argued in court that the arrest was based solely on grainy video footage and disputed the reliability of the identification. “The police relied on video and likely identification by the preschool staff, but the individuals in the footage cannot be clearly recognized,” Forer said. He claimed his client has an alibi and called the case “a dispute-based accusation.”