Dutch set to further ease coronavirus measures as infection rate drops

The Dutch government was set to further ease its coronavirus lockdown measures on Wednesday, allowing more people to visit restaurants, cinemas and theatres and to travel on trains and buses.
The government will no longer set a limit on the number of people allowed to gather in public places, as long as social distancing rules and health checks for visitors are in place, Dutch media said, citing sources close to the cabinet.
Public transport will start operating at full capacity, with travelers advised to avoid rush hours as much as possible.