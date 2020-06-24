Dutch set to further ease coronavirus measures as infection rate drops

The Dutch government was set to further ease its coronavirus lockdown measures on Wednesday, allowing more people to visit restaurants, cinemas and theatres and to travel on trains and buses.

The Dutch government was set to further ease its coronavirus lockdown measures on Wednesday, allowing more people to visit restaurants, cinemas and theatres and to travel on trains and buses.

The Dutch government was set to further ease its coronavirus lockdown measures on Wednesday, allowing more people to visit restaurants, cinemas and theatres and to travel on trains and buses.