Senior Hamas member killed, terrorists trapped in blitz raid on UNRWA headquarters

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported on Thursday that forces in Gaza killed Hassan Abu Kuik, Head of Operational Security in Hamas' Internal Security Forces in the Gaza Central Camps, and conducted a large raid on a UNRWA headquarters in the central part of the Strip .

"Hassan was a military operative, active in Hamas' Emergency Bureau, and led numerous terror attacks against the State of Israel. In addition, the IDF eliminated the terrorist Naser Mehanna, a team commander in Hamas' military intelligence," the statement read.

2 View gallery IDF troops in central Gaza ( Photo: Tal Shahar )

The military added forces raided a UNRWA headquarters in which, "Troops located large quantities of weapons including explosive drones, grenades, explosive devices, snipers, mortar shells, rockets, and RPGs."

Forces surrounded the compound with armor and conducted its raid after military intelligence indicated hundreds of Hamas terrorists and senior commanders were using the area to reorganize after troops withdrew last January.

The IDF chose an aggressive approach during the operation after reports came in Hamas was using the complex to establish new munitions manufacturing factories including the production of rockets and missiles, prompting forces to encircle the area quickly and efficiently.

Troops surrounded the compound, which serves as a displacement camp housing thousands of Gazans, before creating channels for evacuating the civilians while checking their identities using technological means developed in similar previous raids — managing to detain dozens of Hamas terrorists from the area.

2 View gallery Gaza City's Sabra neighborhood ( Photo: Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP )

The military earlier identified hundreds of terrorists from Shijaiyah had fled into the complex after troops operated in the eastern Gaza neighborhood two weeks ago aimed at dismantling six terror tunnels leading to the Israeli border.

The dismantling of the extensive underground infrastructures below UNRWA’s headquarters and the university adjacent to it prevented terrorists from escaping during the operation. However, some of them opened fire on the forces using light weapons, machine guns, and anti-tank missiles.

Over the last two days, troops noticed terrorists attempting to plant explosives on roads that they thought the military would use in the operation. In response, the military utilized drones to scan the area and buildings for signs of hidden explosives.