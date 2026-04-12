Dozens of boats join Gaza flotilla aiming to break Israeli blockade

A second flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza was set to sail Sunday from the Spanish port of Barcelona, in an effort by activists to challenge Israel’s naval blockade on the coastal enclave.
About 30 boats were expected to depart the Mediterranean city loaded with medical supplies and other goods as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla. Additional vessels were expected to join along the route.
The IDF stopped roughly 40 boats organized by the same group in October as they attempted to reach Gaza, detaining Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and more than 450 other participants.
Israel, which maintains a naval blockade on Gaza citing security concerns, has said it does not restrict the entry of humanitarian aid to the territory’s more than 2 million residents. Israeli officials have repeatedly stated that aid is allowed in through established crossings, subject to inspection.
Palestinians and international aid organizations say the assistance reaching Gaza remains insufficient, despite a ceasefire reached in October that included provisions aimed at increasing aid.
Liam Cunningham, an actor known for his role in the television series Game of Thrones, supports the flotilla but is not participating. He told Reuters: “Every kilogram of aid that is on these ships is a failure because all these people on these ships giving up their time to help their fellow human beings are doing what their governments are legally obliged to do.”
The World Health Organization has said that even during armed conflicts, states are required under international humanitarian law to ensure safe access to medical care.
“This is a mission that aims to open a humanitarian corridor so aid delivery organizations can arrive,” said Saif Abukeshak, a Palestinian activist and member of the flotilla’s organizing committee.
First published: 12:38, 04.12.26