Colombian president arrives in Israel in effort to boost ties

Colombia's President Ivan Duque landed in Israel on Sunday, starting his three-day visit in an effort to boost economic and political ties with the Jewish state.

Duque is also set to inaugurate the Colombian trade and innovation center in Jerusalem, which belongs to Innpulsa, Bogota’s entrepreneurship, and innovation agency. The center is set to become the first Colombian innovation center abroad.

The president's first stop was Jerusalem's Old City. He visited the Western Wall, wearing a kippah while placing a note between the crevices, as is custom. According to a press release by the Western Wall, the president said that the visit "touched his heart."

On the second day of his trip on Monday, Duque is set to visit Yad Vashem - the World Holocaust Remembrance Center. Dani Dayan, the Yad Vashem chairman, will accompany the president throughout his visit.

They will tour the Holocaust History Museum, take part in a ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance, visit the Children's Memorial and sign the Yad Vashem Guestbook, according to a press release by Yad Vashem.

Later he is also meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, as well as President Isaac Herzog before opening the innovation office in Jerusalem.

Duque took to Twitter, saying, "one of the most important reasons for our visit to Israel is that we have the opportunity to take our bilateral relations to their highest level, strengthening areas of cooperation in cybersecurity, agribusiness, and technology."

Duque is accompanied by six ministers who will meet their Israeli counterparts - the ministers of health, agriculture, environment, transportation, trade, and defense. The delegation also includes entrepreneurs and members of the Colombian Jewish community.



