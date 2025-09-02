Israeli kindergarten teacher arrested in cocaine bust

Police said Tuesday they arrested a kindergarten teacher and another suspect on suspicion of drug trafficking after seizing nearly half a kilogram of a substance believed to be cocaine along with large sums of cash.

The arrests took place last week during an operation by Jerusalem district detectives. Police said officers spotted the two acting suspiciously at a shopping center in broad daylight. A search uncovered the drugs — in quantities police said exceeded personal use — as well as bundles of cash.

2 View gallery Bags of a substance believed to be cocaine seized by police ( Photo: Israel Police )

The suspects, both in their 30s and residents of central Israel, were taken into custody for questioning by the Jerusalem district’s narcotics unit. To their surprise, police said, one of those arrested was identified as a kindergarten teacher.

Both were scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a second hearing as police sought to extend their detention to allow further investigation.

