Israel set to seek UN recognition of Jewish refugees from Arab countries





Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon was to announce on Tuesday a plan to advance a resolution recognizing Jewish refugees from Arab countries.

The move comes as the UN General Assembly marks 72 years since the November 29, 1947 partition plan that established the State of Israel.

Yemenite Jews before the mass exodus from the country ( Photo: Reuters )

"The international community, like so often, is comfortable focusing only on Palestinian refugees while erasing the story of hundreds of thousands of Jews from the history pages," said Danon.

"But the State of Israel will give voice to the truth and correct the historical injustice by putting an end to the deafening silence on the part of the international community."

Israel's UN envoy Danny Danon

Israel's Permanent Mission to the UN says that the new resolution asking for the UN to recognize some 800,000 Jewish refugees from Arab countries is designed to undermine the proposed Palestinian resolutions.

An event hosted by the Israeli mission will also be held in New York on Wednesday, to formally launch the new initiative.

Elan Carr , the U.S. Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating anti-Semitism, is expected to attend.

Hundreds of thousands of Jews emigrated from Arab countries in the years surrounding 1948, with the establishment of the State of Israel. Most went to Israel and helped build the country, but thousands more immigrated to other countries and established Sephardic Jewish communities.

Jews in Tripoli, Libya in 1946 ( Photo: Beit Hatfutsot )

A recent study conducted by Beit Hatfutsot, the museum of the Jewish people in Tel Aviv, on behalf of Ynet showed that Jews began leaving Arab countries even before the establishment of Israel, and more left as the conflict between the Arab countries and the nascent Jewish state intensified.

Of the million or so Jews who lived in Arab countries in 1947, only a few thousand are left today.