National Insurance recognizes stroke as work-related incident

A senior high-tech professional from a renowned company experienced a stroke roughly a week and a half after returning from an extensive business trip. The National Insurance Institute swiftly recognized the incident as a work-related accident, attributing the blood clot to the prolonged flight duration.

Represented by Adv. Evyatar Katzir and Adv. Giora Even Tzur, the professional touched down last July after enduring a grueling 16-hour flight for business purposes. Upon landing, he immediately felt a twinge in his right leg and informed his workplace of his absence the following day. Opting to rest at home, he continued to feel unwell, plagued by fatigue and weakness.

Just over a week post-landing, the situation escalated when he began losing his ability to speak. An ambulance rushed to the scene found him unable to speak and paralyzed on the right side of his body. Hospital diagnostics revealed he had suffered a massive stroke. Medical specialists determined the prolonged flight was the culprit. Thanks to the rapid acknowledgment by the National Insurance Institute, he can now pursue a disability pension claim.

Adv. Katzir remarked: "The threat of deep vein thrombosis from extended flights—often referred to as economy class syndrome—manifested in full force here. Despite this case's intricate medical and legal challenges, the National Insurance Institute commendably conducted a comprehensive and efficient investigation, leading to his recognition as a victim of a work accident, ensuring his entitlement to all associated rights.

"As a result, he will receive numerous benefits designed for those severely affected by work accidents. These will be invaluable as he navigates his complex health journey and embarks on the lengthy road to recovery."