Iran’s supreme leader calls for Netanyahu’s execution amid ICC arrest warrant

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has escalated his rhetoric against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue arrest warrants. Addressing members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Basij forces, Khamenei declared that the arrest warrant was insufficient, suggesting Netanyahu should face the death penalty.

“The actions they are taking are not a victory; they are war crimes,” Khamenei stated. “Issuing Netanyahu's arrest warrant is not enough; his execution warrant must be issued.”

KHAMENEI’S THREATS ( קרדיט: ILTV )

The event, attended by senior IRGC officials, also featured the regime’s infamous chants of “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.” Khamenei accused Israel of bombing hospitals and homes, a claim he later echoed on X (formerly Twitter). Critics highlighted his hypocrisy, given Iran's documented funding of terror proxies responsible for attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Khamenei’s speech comes as his regime faces growing domestic unrest and international condemnation. Iran has intensified its execution campaigns, targeting jailed dissidents and protesters. In October alone, the regime executed over 160 individuals, including Jamshid Sharmahd, a German citizen and U.S. resident abducted from Dubai in 2020.