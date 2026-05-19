Mango founder’s son arrested on suspicion of killing his father

Jonathan Andic, the son of Mango founder Isak Andic, who fell to his death about a year and a half ago, was arrested Tuesday in Spain on suspicion of murdering his father.

Jonathan Andic was the only person present at the time of his father’s death during a hike near Barcelona and had until now denied any involvement in the incident, according to the newspaper El País. Jonathan is expected to testify in court in Martorell, near Barcelona.

2 View gallery Isak Andic ( Photo: Yuval Chen, Shaul Golan )

Billion-dollar inheritance and murder suspicion shake Jewish fashion family

Andic was named a suspect in the investigation in October 2025, nearly a year after his father’s death. The two were hiking along a trail connecting the Salnitre caves in Collbató with the Montserrat monastery when the tragedy occurred. Investigators described the trail as “not particularly dangerous.”

According to Jonathan, while the two were heading back, he heard rocks falling behind him, turned around and saw his father fall from the cliff. Isak, 71, was killed at the scene. Police initially closed the case, ruling the death an accident. However, authorities reopened the investigation due to what they described as “contradictions” and “gray areas” in Jonathan’s two accounts of the incident. Among other discrepancies, Jonathan provided an incorrect location for his vehicle and claimed he had not photographed the area, though investigators later found that he had.

Another detail that raised concerns among investigators came from testimony by Estefanía Cañadas, a professional golfer and Andic’s partner in recent years. According to her, the father and son had been estranged. Cañadas said Andic had decided to transfer 5% of his shares in the company, along with most of his authority, to a senior executive who was not a family member.

2 View gallery Jonathan Andic ( Photo: Anadolu / Contributor )

A spokesperson for the Andic family previously said: “The Andic family has made no comment in recent months regarding the death of Isak Andic and will not do so in the future. However, it wishes to express its respect for the proceedings undertaken in this matter and will continue cooperating with the competent authorities as it has done until now. It is also confident that this process will conclude as soon as possible and that Jonathan Andic’s innocence will be proven.”

The investigating judge imposed a gag order on the case.