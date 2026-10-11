Benzene spike near Haifa refineries closes two schools; residents urged to limit outdoor exposure

The Health Ministry ordered two schools near the Bazan oil refinery complex in Kiryat Ata to suspend classes at their regular campuses for the next 24 hours following unusually high benzene concentrations detected in the area, officials announced Sunday night.

The directive, issued in consultation with the Environmental Protection Ministry and in coordination with the Kiryat Ata Municipality, applies to the Social High School and Arazim School, both located near the refinery complex. Classes are to be transferred to alternative locations during the temporary closure.

Two schools closed near Bazan refineries as benzene levels surge ( Photo: George Ginsberg )

The ministries also issued precautionary guidance for residents living or staying within one kilometer of the refinery complex, recommending that they avoid unnecessary time outdoors.

The recommendation applies to the general population, with particular emphasis on children and pregnant women.

Workers in the nearby industrial zone were advised to keep windows closed and operate air conditioning systems.