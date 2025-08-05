Blacklisted: Norway to reassess sovereign fund's ties to Israeli defense firms

The Norwegian government said Tuesday it will conduct a full review of its $1.9 trillion sovereign wealth fund’s investments to determine whether any Israeli companies linked to the

The Norwegian government said Tuesday it will conduct a full review of its $1.9 trillion sovereign wealth fund’s investments to determine whether any Israeli companies linked to the

The announcement follows a report in the Norwegian daily Aftenposten revealing that the fund acquired a stake in Israeli jet engine maker Beit Shemesh Engines between 2023 and 2024. The company services the Israeli military, including its fighter jets.

The announcement follows a report in the Norwegian daily Aftenposten revealing that the fund acquired a stake in Israeli jet engine maker Beit Shemesh Engines between 2023 and 2024. The company services the Israeli military, including its fighter jets.

The announcement follows a report in the Norwegian daily Aftenposten revealing that the fund acquired a stake in Israeli jet engine maker Beit Shemesh Engines between 2023 and 2024. The company services the Israeli military, including its fighter jets.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told public broadcaster NRK the investment raised concerns. “We need clarification on this matter because what I’m reading causes me discomfort,” he said. The fund, managed by Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), increased its stake in Beit Shemesh from 1.3% in 2023 to 2.09% by the end of 2024, totaling $15.2 million in shares.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told public broadcaster NRK the investment raised concerns. “We need clarification on this matter because what I’m reading causes me discomfort,” he said. The fund, managed by Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), increased its stake in Beit Shemesh from 1.3% in 2023 to 2.09% by the end of 2024, totaling $15.2 million in shares.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told public broadcaster NRK the investment raised concerns. “We need clarification on this matter because what I’m reading causes me discomfort,” he said. The fund, managed by Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), increased its stake in Beit Shemesh from 1.3% in 2023 to 2.09% by the end of 2024, totaling $15.2 million in shares.