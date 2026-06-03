Trump confirms he called Netanyahu ‘f**ing crazy,’ says they still work well as wartime leaders

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed in an interview with the New York Post’s “Pod Force One” podcast that he called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “f**ing crazy” during a phone call this week, but said the two leaders continue to work well together as wartime heads of government.

“I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon,” Trump said, referring to Israeli attacks that have complicated U.S.-led efforts to reach an agreement with Iran.

US President Donald Trump confirms calling Netanyahu 'f**king crazy' ( Video: Pod Force One, New York Post )

The tensions come as Washington seeks to advance talks with Tehran, including efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and push Iran toward dismantling its nuclear program. According to the report, Iranian officials have insisted that Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah stop before an agreement can move forward.

Despite the blunt language he used with Netanyahu, Trump sought to downplay any personal rupture with the Israeli leader.

2 View gallery Despite blunt language Trump says the two still work very well together ( Photo: Loic VENANCE / AFP, REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst )

“We’ve worked very well together. I like Bibi a lot. And I work very well with him,” Trump said after confirming that he had demanded Netanyahu hold fire.

“I’m a wartime president,” Trump added. “He’s a wartime prime minister.”

Trump said he was frustrated by the possibility that the fighting with Lebanon could disrupt a broader diplomatic effort, but he remained optimistic that a deal with Iran could be reached “fairly quickly.”

He also rejected earlier warnings that the crisis would send oil prices soaring, saying the U.S. economy had shown resilience despite the pressure.

“Everyone said it was going to be $300, $400 a barrel, it’s 98 dollars a barrel but that’s not a big price to pay if you look at the possibility of them having a nuclear weapon,” he said.

A potential memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz as early as this week, easing pressure on energy markets after fuel prices and inflation rose because of the crisis.

2 View gallery Lebanon's Beirut after Israeli strike ( Photo: AP Photo/Bilal Hussein )

Still, negotiations have faced repeated setbacks, including alleged Iranian reversals and delays tied to Tehran’s security procedures, which rely on a days-long courier process meant to prevent the assassination of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Trump said he was not rushing the talks and suggested the U.S. naval blockade around the waterway could remain in place through Labor Day, September 7, though he said he viewed that as unlikely.

“I don’t know. I mean, I think it could be [closed through Labor Day], but I think it’s unlikely. I think that we’ll have it. I think this will resolve itself fairly quickly,” he said.

The president described the talks with Iran as “rapidly evolving” and said his goal remained clear.

“We’re not going to have a nuclear weapon and lots of other good things are going to happen,” he said.