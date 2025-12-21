Former hostage Bar Kupershtein: 'I grew up on values of saving lives from my father, United Hatzalah'

The United Hatzalah emergency response organization held its annual gala over the weekend in Miami, attended by supporters and prominent figures including former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen and former U.S. secretary of state and CIA director Mike Pompeo.
During the event, it was announced that former hostage Bar Kupershtein, who was released from Hamas captivity after 738 days, and his mother Julie will soon join United Hatzalah as volunteer medics. Bar’s father, Tal Kupershtein, was also a volunteer medic with United Hatzalah and was seriously injured while responding to an emergency call to save lives.
Over the course of the evening, $120,000 was raised for Bar and his family to help cover medical and living expenses. Bar was also presented with a special commendation by United Hatzalah President Eli Beer in recognition of his steadfastness and extraordinary mental resilience.
“Bar has been part of the United Hatzalah family for many years. We surprised him with a personal medic vest bearing his name and awarded him his father’s call sign, 5055, so that he can soon continue the family legacy of saving lives,” Beer said. “We are proud and moved to turn an unimaginable trauma into inspiring action that will help save the lives of Israeli citizens.”
Bar Kupershtein responded: “I connected with Eli Beer when I helped him learn how to make falafel at our family’s stand after my father was left paralyzed. I grew up on the values of saving lives from my father and from United Hatzalah. I used the medical knowledge I gained in my role as a medic in the IDF and later at the Nova music festival, where I helped treat the wounded during the October 7 attack. I am happy and proud to be part of this amazing family.”