Palestinian Authority President Abbas names ex-Israel liaison as successor amid calls for reform

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ office announced Sunday a constitutional amendment that designates his deputy, Hussein al-Sheikh, as acting president for three months in the event of Abbas’ death or incapacity.
According to the new provision, direct elections for a new president will be held during that three-month interim period, in line with Palestinian election law. If elections cannot be held due to force majeure, the Palestinian Central Council may extend the interim period once, the statement said.
The announcement overturns a decision made in November 2024, when Abbas had named Rawhi Fattouh, chairman of the Palestinian National Council, as his designated successor. Sources in Ramallah said the latest move followed a request from the United States.
Al-Sheikh, who oversees civilian coordination with Israel and serves as the Palestinian Authority’s minister for civil affairs, has long been viewed as Abbas’ confidant and a potential successor. He also serves as secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Executive Committee and is a member of Fatah’s Central Committee.
A veteran Fatah official, al-Sheikh previously led the General Authority for Civil Affairs, which manages security coordination with Israel. After serving nearly 11 years in Israeli prison for involvement in terror activity, he later became an advocate of dialogue and coexistence.
Known for his loyalty to Abbas, al-Sheikh has supported the president’s controversial policies, including halting payments to Palestinians imprisoned for attacks against Israelis. Following the outbreak of the current war, he publicly called to “settle accounts with Hamas.”
The leadership change comes as international momentum builds for recognition of a Palestinian state. Several countries have urged Abbas to carry out sweeping reforms in governance, economics, and education, with some linking future recognition to those steps. Australia said earlier this year that Abbas had pledged to hold democratic elections in 2026 and implement broad reforms across the Palestinian Authority.