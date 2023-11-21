IDF prepare for terror assault on border communities, but in the north

Defense Minister still believes Hezbollah poses greatest security threat after troops trained to respond to terrorists invading communities and military posts, blocking roads to prevent forces' arrival and response

Elite IDF units trained for war against invading terrorists in the months leading up to the October 7 atrocities, but against Hezbollah on the northern front.
The military opted to train for a possible attack from the Iran-backed terror group after it was observed increasing its forces near the Lebanon border with Israel, in contradiction with UN resolution 1701 passed after the 2006 Lebanon War and amid its belief that the threat from the north was greater than that on the southern frontier
Hezbollah operatives on the Israel-Lebanon border Hezbollah operatives on the Israel-Lebanon border
Hezbollah set up 30 military posts and observation towers, many of which had been destroyed in the weeks since the war in Gaza began. The IDF was concerned in the past two years, that after participating in the Syrian civil war, Hezbollah's Radwan force was itching for a fight and in the months preceding the Hamas attack, were provoking Israeli forces on the border.
Hezbollah Radwan troops train for attack on Israel Hezbollah Radwan troops train for attack on Israel
Israeli security officials who thought the Hamas terror group was deterred in Gaza, initiated training exercises illustrating an invasion of Radwan forces into border area communities and military positions. They prepared for the Hezbollah terrorists blocking main roads in the north to prevent the arrival of forces.
Hezbollah observation post on Israel -Lebanon border Hezbollah observation post on Israel -Lebanon border
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant continued to hold the same view that Hezbollah poses the greatest threat to Israel and advocates for a preemptive strike against South Lebanon after the hostage crisis is solved.
