Foreign Ministry warns Israelis: Don't travel to South Korea

The warning follows South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law

ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
ILTV
Travel
Travel advisory
The Israeli Foreign Ministry has issued a travel warning advising Israelis to avoid traveling to South Korea.
TRAVEL WARNING
(ILTV)
The warning follows South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law, which triggered widespread political turmoil. The Foreign Ministry is urging Israelis currently in South Korea to stay indoors, remain in their current locations, and stay informed through media updates.
In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea’s parliament overturned the martial law decree after lawmakers pushed past soldiers to convene and vote against it. Opposition parties are now calling for President Yoon’s impeachment, escalating the political crisis further.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""