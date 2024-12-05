Foreign Ministry warns Israelis: Don't travel to South Korea

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has issued a travel warning advising Israelis to avoid traveling to South Korea.
The warning follows South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law, which triggered widespread political turmoil. The Foreign Ministry is urging Israelis currently in South Korea to stay indoors, remain in their current locations, and stay informed through media updates.
In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea’s parliament overturned the martial law decree after lawmakers pushed past soldiers to convene and vote against it. Opposition parties are now calling for President Yoon’s impeachment, escalating the political crisis further.