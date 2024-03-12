Qatar hopes US pressures Israel on hostage deal

A spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry in Qatar said on Tuesday that the negotiations to secure a hostage release deal continue during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Doha and in Cairo but he conceded that the situation is "complicated." He said he hoped the United States applied pressure on Israel to agree to terms and facilitate a deal.
In a press conference Majed Al-Ansari said his government was optimistic. "We are not near to a Gaza ceasefire deal but remain hopeful," he said.
After reports last week that Qatar was poised to expel senior Hamas officials if there is no willingness to reach a deal, the spokesperson said that as mediator in the conflict, the government in Doha does not apply pressure on any of the parties but trusts the United States would pressure Israel to compromise. He said Dohan has positive communications with all sides to reach solutions to reduce escalation and provide aid.
An Israeli official said on Monday that a deal "might be possible" in the coming week "under certain conditions." Following a meeting between Mossad Director David Barnea and CIA Director William Burns last Saturday, Israeli officials believe there remains an opportunity for progress in the hostage negotiations during Ramadan.
According to a report in the Qatari owned Al Araby Al Jdeed newspaper Burns explored the possibility of a 4-day lull in the fighting to facilitate negotiations during his visit to the Middle East.