Large Hamas tunnel exposed half a mile from Gaza border after heavy rains

Severe weather in recent days led to the collapse of a large underground cavity several hundred meters from the Gaza border in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, inside the buffer zone that is intended to remain under Israeli control in any scenario.
According to the report on Monday, the Israeli military suspects the site is a significant Hamas tunnel that had not been discovered until now and is currently investigating its route.
The tunnel was identified during a scan conducted by soldiers from the Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion. The troops noticed ground that had collapsed following heavy rainfall and isolated the area, about 800 meters (about 0.5 miles) from the border fence, opposite the central Gaza community of Kissufim.
The military said the examination of the tunnel’s route and possible branches is ongoing. The IDF stressed that efforts to locate tunnels continue at all times on the Israeli side of the so-called Yellow Line, as well as within the buffer zone adjacent to the security fence.