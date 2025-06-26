Netanyahu thanks Trump after president calls for corruption trial to end

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to US President Donald Trump's call to cancel his trial for corruption . "Thank you, President Trump, for your emotional support of me and your tremendous support of Israel and the Jewish people. We will continue to work together to defeat our common enemies, free our hostages and quickly expand the circle of peace," Netanyahu said in a post.

Trump earlier said in a post that after the United States saved Israel, it was now going to save Netanyahu from what he called "a witchhunt."

Thank you @realDonaldTrump. I was deeply moved by your heartfelt support for me and your incredible support for Israel and the Jewish people.



I look forward to continue working with you to defeat our common enemies, liberate our hostages and quickly expand the circle of peace. https://t.co/zRd6LYfMbY pic.twitter.com/YCGN1dIu0d — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 26, 2025





2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House last April ( Photo:Saul Loeb / AFP )

“I was shocked to hear that the State of Is

rael, which has just had one of its Greatest Moments in History, and is strongly led by Bibi Netanyahu, is continuing its ridiculous Witch Hunt against their Great War Time Prime Minister!” using the Israeli leader’s nickname.

“I just learned that Bibi has been summoned to Court on Monday for the continuation of this long running, (He has been going through this ‘Horror Show’ since May of 2020 – Unheard of! This is the first time a sitting Israeli Prime Minister has ever been on trial).”

“He deserves much better than this, and so does the State of Israel... It was the United States of America that saved Israel, and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu,” Trump wrote.

Netanyahu's lawyer Amit Haddad asked the Jerusalem District Court where Netanyahu's corruption trial has been unnderway , for his cross examination to be suspended for the next two weeks, during what he claimed was a critical time for Israel's security that requires the prime minister to dedicate all his time to missions of the first order, the first being managing the fighting in Gaza and its regional implications.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces the prosecution's cross examination in his trial for thee counts of corruption ( Photo: Haim Goldberg )

Haddad asked for an urgent hearing to determine the future of Netanyahu's testimony and said the state would align with any instruction from the court.

The courts are schedule to begin their summer hiatus on July 21, which will last until September 5, during which time Netanyahu would not be required to testify in the prosecutions' cross examination, unless the judges panel at the Jerusalem District Court decides to hold sessions, during the break, to speed up the proceedings.