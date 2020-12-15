Sandstorm hits Israel ahead heavy rain, storms

The Environmental Protection Ministry on Tuesday issued a warning of high to very high air pollution across many parts of Israel due to sand storms from the Sinai Peninsula.

The poor air quality was felt in the Negev, the Arava, inner lowlands, Jerusalem, the West Bank, the Jordan Valley, the southern coastal plain and the Dan region.

