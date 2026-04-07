With 'mother of all bombs': US strike on IRGC bunker near Tehran revealed

Three days ago, in the midst of an operation to rescue an American navigator who had crashed in Iran, President Donald Trump posted footage of bombings in Tehran without specifying when they occurred, saying on Truth Social that many of Iran’s military leaders had been eliminated in what he described as a massive strike in the capital.
Overnight Monday into Tuesday, Fox News reported that during the rescue efforts, the commander of U.S. Central Command, Adm. Brad Cooper, ordered a strike on an underground headquarters of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard near Tehran. The mission was carried out by B-2 bombers using GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs, known as the “mother of all bombs.” The United States used the same bombs last year to strike the Fordow nuclear facility, and Fox News reported that the headquarters was destroyed.
In addition, U.S. Air Force B-1 bombers dropped roughly 900-kilogram (about 2,000-pound) bombs during the rescue operation for the pilot and navigator, with the aim of pushing Iranian forces away from the area. A senior U.S. military official told Fox News bluntly: “We brought hellfire down on them.”
Fox News also reported that an operation targeting senior Revolutionary Guard officials took place between the two rescue missions. Cooper ordered the B-2 bombers to take off from Whiteman Air Force Base in the United States after receiving sensitive intelligence on the location of a large number of Revolutionary Guard commanders inside the underground bunker near Tehran.
U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal that the compound that was struck was destroyed and that several members of the Revolutionary Guard were killed.
First published: 07:37, 04.07.26