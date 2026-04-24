Iran foreign minister to visit Pakistan, CNN says 'window still open' for Tehran in US talks

Is the long-delayed push for a U.S.-Iran agreement resuming? Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, is expected to arrive in Pakistan overnight Saturday with a small delegation, according to Iran’s state media. Pakistani sources cited in the report said they expect the second round of talks between Washington and Tehran to begin soon. The same sources said a U.S. logistical delegation is already in Islamabad making preparations for the negotiations.
Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters at a briefing that Iran is aware it still has an opportunity to make what he described as the right choice. He said Tehran would need to abandon its pursuit of nuclear weapons, warning that otherwise its already fragile economy would face mounting pressure from U.S. power. He stressed that Washington’s position remains unchanged — Iran will not be allowed to obtain a nuclear bomb — and said the decision ultimately rests with Tehran, though time is working against it under the current pressure.
Hegseth said the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports is widening in scope and taking on a global dimension, adding that 34 ships have already been turned back. Echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of Western European countries, he said the United States is not relying on Europe, but argued that European nations depend far more on the Strait of Hormuz. He suggested they should spend less time on rhetoric and high-profile conferences and instead take more practical action.
At the same time, CNN reported that the United States is continuing to develop military options in case the talks fail. According to the report, the options under consideration include strikes focused on “dynamic targets” tied to Iran’s capabilities in the Strait of Hormuz, the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Sources told the network these include small, fast attack boats, mine-laying vessels and other assets that have enabled Tehran to effectively disrupt traffic in the key waterway and use it as leverage against the United States.
Another option raised by planners is for the U.S. military to follow through on Trump’s earlier threat and strike dual-use targets and infrastructure, such as energy facilities, to force Iran back to the negotiating table. A further possibility is targeting Iranian military leaders and other “spoilers” within the regime who U.S. officials say are working against the talks. One of them is Ahmad Vahidi, recently appointed as the new commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, replacing Mohammad Pakpour, who was killed at the start of the campaign.
A U.S. official said Thursday that the U.S. Navy now has 19 ships in the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers, and seven ships in the Indian Ocean. The United States began enforcing the blockade on Iranian ports on April 13, using a significant portion of these forces, and had blocked at least 33 vessels as of Thursday. U.S. forces have also boarded at least three ships, including two in the Indian Ocean about 3,200 kilometers (2,000 miles) from the Persian Gulf. Still, the expected arrival of Iran’s foreign minister in Pakistan offers a potential opening to restart the negotiations.