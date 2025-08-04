Rocket alert sirens send millions to shelter as missile launched from Yemen

Rocket alert sirens sounded in areas of central Israel and the Jerusalem area early Tuesday morning following the launch of a ballistic missile from Yemen. The IDF said its aerial defense systems were operated to intercept the threat and later announced that it had been successfully intercepted.
On Sunday afternoon, an alert was triggered in the community of Bnei Netzarim in the Gaza border area, just 800 meters from the Israel-Egypt border. Defense officials confirmed the incursion involved an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) launched from Yemen, which was successfully intercepted shortly after entering Israeli airspace. No injuries were reported.