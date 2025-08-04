Rocket alert sirens send millions to shelter as missile launched from Yemen

The missile was intercepted by IDF aerial defense systems at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday

Rocket alert sirens sounded in areas of central Israel and the Jerusalem area early Tuesday morning following the launch of a ballistic missile from Yemen. The IDF said its aerial defense systems were operated to intercept the threat and later announced that it had been successfully intercepted.
(Photo: Tzofar)
On Sunday afternoon, an alert was triggered in the community of Bnei Netzarim in the Gaza border area, just 800 meters from the Israel-Egypt border. Defense officials confirmed the incursion involved an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) launched from Yemen, which was successfully intercepted shortly after entering Israeli airspace. No injuries were reported.
