Hamas official blames Egypt for Gaza hunger, sparking firestorm

A senior Hamas official in Gaza drew sharp criticism from Egypt after blaming Cairo in part for the humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

Khalil al-Hayya , a top figure in the Hamas leadership, addressed "the Egyptian people and their leaders" on Sunday, asking: “Are your brothers in Gaza dying of hunger while they are at your border, close to you?”

3 View gallery Senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya

Though Egyptian officials did not issue an official response, Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat quoted an Egyptian source expressing astonishment, saying al-Hayya is “well aware of Cairo’s role.”

“Egypt will not accept any questioning of its role, its firm position on the Palestinian issue or its efforts to end the war and deliver aid to Gaza,” the source added. Other critics also voiced anger at the remarks.

In his speech, al-Hayya also addressed Jordan, calling it “a land of mobilization and solidarity” and urged the Jordanian public to escalate popular protests, denounce alleged crimes and prevent Israel from implementing plans to divide the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

3 View gallery Humanitarian aid convoy from Egypt entering Gaza through Rafah Crossing ( Photo: AFP )

The comments were not well received in Amman. “The Jordanian people do not take orders from outside or from Palestinian factions,” a Jordanian government source told Saudi broadcaster Al Hadath. “These calls are unjustified and seek to incite chaos. Jordan has not failed to support the Palestinian people, and Jordanians remain committed to their homeland’s security.”

In Egypt, member of parliament Mostafa Bakry responded on X, questioning al-Hayya’s accusations. “Did Egypt fail or neglect to support our people in Gaza, politically or humanely?” he wrote.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

“Did Egypt ever conspire against the Palestinian cause, receive threats or incentives or abandon their legitimate right to a state with Jerusalem as its capital? Did Egypt not take in thousands of wounded Palestinians? Do you know that Egypt alone has provided 80% of the aid to Gaza?”

3 View gallery Humanitarian aid convoy from Egypt entering Gaza through Rafah Crossing ( Photo: AFP )

Bakry, who said he had a lengthy conversation with al-Hayya months earlier, added, “I had hoped Hamas would condemn the siege on Egyptian embassies carried out by the Muslim Brotherhood and its affiliates around the world. Instead, you blame us for the hunger. You know Egypt’s role and its efforts. Will Hamas issue a statement speaking the truth about Egypt’s role—that Rafah crossing was never closed by Egypt, and that the sole responsibility lies with the Israeli occupier? I hope so—not for Egypt’s sake, but for the sake of the truth.”

Egypt, which serves as a mediator between Israel and Hamas, consistently emphasizes its support for Gaza. In a recent address, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi reiterated that Rafah Crossing is designated for the passage of people and is not controlled solely by the Egyptian side. “There are more than five crossings into Gaza, from both Egypt and Israel,” he said. “The crossings from Egypt are Rafah and Kerem Shalom.

“We have always acted positively, calling for an end to the war, a two-state solution and a resolution to the Palestinian issue. Gaza normally requires 600 to 700 aid trucks per day. In recent months, we have been striving to deliver the maximum possible amount of aid into the Strip.”