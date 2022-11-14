'We already paid': Israelis braving terror threat for budget Istanbul vacation

Scores of Israelis were preparing to travel to Turkey's hotspot of Istanbul on Monday despite a terror threat prompted by a bombing that took place in the city just a day earlier.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

At least eight people were killed and over 80 wounded when a bomb exploded in the busy shopping Istiklal Street near the Taksim Square in the city on Sunday.

3 View gallery Turkish Airways counters at Ben Gurion Airport ( Photo: Roi Rubinstein )

Despite the travel warning issued by the Foreign Ministry, urging Israelis not to travel to Turkey for non-essential business, no less than 18 flights were to take off to Istanbul from Ben Gurion Airport on Monday, packed with Israeli tourists looking for a budget vacation.

Gil Hankes, flying with wife Avital, told Ynet: "There's some apprehension, but we're seasoned pros here in Israel, and I believe there will be a lot more security in Istanbul today. We've spent a fair amount of money and we don't want to cancel. We'll go to all the popular spots. I trust the Turks. They know what they're doing."

Yona Bardugo from Rishon Lezion, who was also traveling, told Ynet: "We're not afraid. Things will be fine. We'll travel, dine, have fun, avoid dangerous places and take care of ourselves. We had a discussion whether to go or to cancel, but there wasn't really an option to cancel or postpone. We spoke to out husbands and decided to go ahead as planned."

3 View gallery The scene of the attack in Istanbul ( Photo: Adam Kotev )

Among the travelers was also Shlomo Scharf, former head coach of the Israeli national soccer team. "We scheduled this a long time ago," he said. "I'm going with my kids. We'll be back Friday before the World Cup starts. The attack wasn't aimed against Israelis. There won't another one today.

"My sister and sister-in-law told me to reconsider the flight, but the kids were adamant about going. We'll have fun for four days and come back. We're already used to [terror] anyway."

The Israeli National Security Council (NCS) issued a level 3 travel warning for Turkey, which is considered a medium threat level. Thus it is generally recommended to avoid non-essential trips to the country.

Cancellation wave at travel agencies

The Istanbul attack, nevertheless, brought on a wave of last minute cancellations, with many requesting a destination change, but these requests almost always involve a late cancellation or relocation fee.

3 View gallery Turkish Airways counters at Ben Gurion Airport ( Photo: Roi Rubinstein )

Hadar Carmel, resort manager at Amsalem Tours said: "All last minute changes are subject to a fee, but as we've known from previous attacks, travel agencies might put out new guidelines and cancel the fees altogether."

Shirley Cohen-Orkavi, deputy CEO of Eshet Tours, said: "We're receiving a huge wave of calls. The apprehension is natural, but we believe this is an isolated event that will blow over quickly. Istanbul is a great winter destination."