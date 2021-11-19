Channels
UK to ban Palestinian militants Hamas as terrorist organization

Britain's Interior Minister Priti Patel says decision stems from fact that Gaza rulers have 'significant terrorist capability, including extensive and sophisticated weaponry'; Hamas says move shows 'absolute bias toward Israeli occupation'

Reuters |
Published: 11.19.21, 16:01
Britain's interior minister on Friday said she had banned the Palestinian militant group Hamas in a move that brings the UK's stance on Gaza's rulers in line with the United States and the European Union.
    • "Hamas has significant terrorist capability, including access to extensive and sophisticated weaponry, as well as terrorist training facilities," Priti Patel said in a statement.
    Hamas terrorist and Britain's Interior Minister Priti Patel
    (Photo: Getty Images, AFP)
    "That is why today I have acted to proscribe Hamas in its entirety."
    The organization will be banned under the Terrorism Act and that anyone expressing support for Hamas, flying its flag or arranging meetings for the organization would be in breach of the law, the interior ministry confirmed. Patel is expected to present the change to parliament next week.
    Hamas - full name the 'Islamic Resistance Movement' - has political and military wings. Founded in 1987, it opposes the existence of Israel and peace talks, instead advocating "armed resistance" against Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories.
    Hamas militants display their rocket arsenal during a parade in the Gaza Strip shortly after a ceasefire ended 11 days of deadly conflict with Israel     Hamas militants display their rocket arsenal during a parade in the Gaza Strip shortly after a ceasefire ended 11 days of deadly conflict with Israel
    Hamas militants display their rocket arsenal during a parade in the Gaza Strip shortly after a ceasefire ended 11 days of deadly conflict with Israel
    (Photo: AFP)
    Until now Britain had banned only its military arm — the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades.
    Hamas political official Sami Abu Zuhri said Britain's move showed "absolute bias toward the Israeli occupation and is a submission to Israeli blackmail and dictations."
    "Resisting occupation by all available means, including armed resistance, is a right granted to people under occupation as stated by the international law," said Hamas in a separate statement.
    Prime Minister Naftali Bennett holds a face mask during a press conference regarding the COVID-19 situation in Israel     Prime Minister Naftali Bennett holds a face mask during a press conference regarding the COVID-19 situation in Israel
    Prime Minister Naftali Bennett holds a face mask during a press conference
    (Photo: EPA )
    Prime Minister Naftali Bennett welcomed the decision, saying in a Twitter post: "Hamas is a terrorist organization, simply put. The 'political arm' enables its military activity."
    Hamas and Israel clashed most recently in a deadly 11-day conflict in May.
    'STRENGTHENING TIES'
    Interior minister Patel was forced to resign as Britain's international development secretary in 2017 after she failed to disclose meetings with senior Israeli officials during a private holiday to the country, including then-opposition leader Yair Lapid.
    Lapid, now Israel's foreign minister, hailed the decision on Hamas as "part of strengthening ties with Britain."
    Foreign Minister Yair Lapid     Foreign Minister Yair Lapid
    Foreign Minister Yair Lapid
    (Photo: Rafi Ben Hacoun)
    Hamas is on the U.S. list of designated foreign terrorist organisations. The European Union also deems it a terrorist movement.
    Based in Gaza, Hamas won the 2006 Palestinian parliamentary elections, defeating its nationalist rival Fatah. It seized military control of Gaza the following year.
