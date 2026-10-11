Mystery object enters Israel from Lebanon, vanishes as IDF searches for answers | Watch

More than 12 hours after a suspected drone infiltration triggered an alert in the Western Galilee on Saturday evening, the IDF still does not know what the unidentified object was that crossed from Lebanon into Israel before disappearing. Security camera footage from the area captured the mysterious object.

The alert was activated at 7:57 p.m. in the border community of Arab al-Aramshe. Only about four hours after the incident did the IDF issue an official statement addressing the unidentified object.

Mystery object enters Israel from Lebanon, vanishes as IDF searches for answers

"Following the alert activated at 7:57 p.m. in Arab al-Aramshe, IDF observers identified an unidentified aerial object in the area of the border with Lebanon," the military said. "IDF forces continue searching the area. So far, no unusual findings have been detected. There are no special instructions for civilians."

Following the alert, the IDF dispatched large numbers of troops to communities across the Western Galilee to rule out the possibility of an infiltration by the unidentified object.

Forces were deployed to Adamit, Arab al-Aramshe, Ya'ara, Goren, Hanita, Shlomi, Gesher HaZiv, Sa'ar, Kabri, Avdon, Betzet, Liman, Nahariya, Evron, Ben Ami, Matzuva and Rosh Hanikra.

Helicopters were also scrambled to assist with aerial searches, their engines clearly audible throughout the area.