Five killed, at least 10 injured in shooting near Krakow’s main square

Five people were killed and more than 10 others were injured in a shooting near Krakow's main market square in southern Poland on Saturday, Polish police said. The suspected shooter was caught while trying to escape, and police said they were not currently searching for any additional perpetrators.

The gunman drove into Krakow's Main Market Square at around 3 p.m. local time and opened fire at people apparently at random from inside the vehicle, according to Polish media reports. Two police officers were among those wounded. Police later shot the suspect during their response before apprehending him as he tried to escape.

Footage from the moments of the Krakow shooting

( Photo: Omar Marques/Getty Images )

( Photo: Omar Marques/Getty Images )

Emergency services rushed to the center of the city following reports of gunfire. Polish broadcaster TVN24 had initially reported a lower death toll, citing the fire brigade, before police confirmed that five people had died.

The shooting triggered panic across the Main Market Square, one of Krakow's busiest tourist areas. People rushed into nearby stores for shelter as gunfire rang out, while an air ambulance helicopter landed in the square as emergency crews treated the wounded. One witness told Polish outlet Fakt that he heard roughly 20 shots before fleeing into a store with other people, where staff locked the doors as they waited for the shooting to stop.

The attacker was reported to have been wearing military-style clothing, while police described the weapon used in the shooting as a military-style rifle. Authorities said they were not searching for any additional perpetrators.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X that police were investigating the shooting and that he was being kept informed by the Interior Ministry.