Father of fallen soldier urges Israel to sign a deal with 'the evil enemy'

The father of American-Israeli soldier Itay Chen, who was kidnapped and killed on October 7, said that the government of Israel must sign a deal with Hamas to bring the remaining 56 hostages home.

“We need to remember that despite the heroics of the IDF and the military operation, the only way to get the last hostage out is a deal with the evil enemy,” Ruby Chen told ILTV News. He was referring to Hamas.

