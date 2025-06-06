Father of fallen soldier urges Israel to sign a deal with 'the evil enemy'

The father of American-Israeli soldier Itay Chen, who was kidnapped and killed on October 7, said that the government of Israel must sign a deal with Hamas to bring the remaining 56 hostages home.
“We need to remember that despite the heroics of the IDF and the military operation, the only way to get the last hostage out is a deal with the evil enemy,” Ruby Chen told ILTV News. He was referring to Hamas.
Chen explained that although the IDF told him and his family back in March that his son Itay was murdered and kidnapped while defending the border on October 7, Hamas has never acknowledged that he is dead. Either way, however, the Chens want their son’s body back so they can give him a proper burial.
He said that the concept of “rest in peace” is that the body can be placed in a final resting place and the soul can move on to heaven.
Watch the full interview: