Master Sgt. Efi Feldbaum, IDF reservist and father of five killed by gunfire in Rafah during ceasefire

Master Sgt. (res.) Efi (Yona Efraim) Feldbaum, 37, a combat engineering reservist in the Gaza Division and father of five from Zayit Raanan in the Binyamin Regional Council, was killed Tuesday by gunfire in Rafah, the IDF announced Wednesday.
Friends described Feldbaum as a beloved and well-known figure in the area. “Efi was deeply connected to the land of Israel and fell while acting to defend it,” they said, noting his longtime involvement in developing young communities in the region.
Israel Gantz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, mourned his death: “Efi fought on the front line of the war in Gaza and continued even after the ceasefire was declared, which Hamas terrorists repeatedly violated. On behalf of all Binyamin residents, I send my condolences to his wife Shulamit, their children, and the entire family. Thanks to Efi’s bravery and sacrifice, the people of Israel will prevail. The people of Israel do not fear a long road.”
First published: 06:19, 10.29.25