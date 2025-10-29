Master Sgt. Efi Feldbaum, IDF reservist and father of five killed by gunfire in Rafah during ceasefire

Master Sgt. (res.) Efi (Yona Efraim) Feldbaum, 37, from Zayit Raanan, was killed Tuesday by gunfire in Rafah, within IDF-controlled territory, during the ceasefire; Friends described him as deeply devoted to the land of Israel.