Spanish Gaza flotilla activist who bit prison officer arrested, deportation from Israel delayed

A Spanish activist who bit a medical staff member from the Israel Prison Service on Sunday has been arrested and remains in police custody, as authorities seek to extend her detention by seven days after initially signaling she might be deported.
The activist, Reyes Rigo Serviá, an acupuncture therapist from Palma de Mallorca, Spain, was detained after the incident at Ketziot Prison in southern Israel. She had participated in the “Global Flotilla for Gaza,” part of an international protest effort that sought to breach Israel’s naval blockade of the Gaza Strip and was intercepted by the Israeli navy on Yom Kippur.
Serviá had also joined the “Global March to Gaza” in June, which was halted by Egyptian authorities before reaching its destination. According to the Spanish newspaper El País, she is connected to several international human rights organizations and has lived in multiple countries across Europe and Asia.
In an interview earlier this week, Serviá said she was not affiliated with any political organization and joined the flotilla “out of humanity and solidarity.” She added, “Silence is complicity, and given institutional inaction, civil society unfortunately must act. Just as the International Brigades came to defend freedom during Spain’s civil war between 1936 and 1939, now it’s our turn to do the same for Palestine.”
Deportations continue for flotilla participants
Earlier Monday, prison officers from Ketziot and the Israel Prison Service’s Nachshon Unit transferred 171 activists to Ramon Airport ahead of deportation flights. Of the 479 activists detained, 309 remain in Israel, though more than 200 are expected to be deported within the next 24 hours.
A plane from Greece was expected to land at Ramon Airport to fly out 27 Greek nationals and Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who was among the most prominent participants in the “Global Flotilla for Gaza.” Another aircraft from Slovakia was also scheduled to arrive to collect 10 other activists.
Israeli officials said the deportation flights are being arranged and paid for by the activists’ home governments, not by Israel.
Thunberg’s detention has drawn international attention, amid claims in foreign media that she was held under poor conditions at Ketziot Prison — allegations that Israeli authorities have denied.
According to The Guardian, a Swedish source who visited Thunberg said she was being held in a cell infested with bedbugs and provided with insufficient food and water. Another source claimed that “another detainee reported seeing her forced to hold flags while photographs were taken.”
Turkish activist Ersin Çelik, who was also detained, told Turkey’s Anadolu news agency that “they dragged little Greta by her hair before our eyes, beat her, and forced her to kiss the Israeli flag. They did exactly what the Nazis did.”
Israeli officials have rejected those allegations as “false and defamatory,” saying all detainees were treated in accordance with international standards and that no mistreatment occurred.