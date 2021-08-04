Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
31C
The Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk near Damascus

Syrian man arrested in Berlin over Damascus war crimes

Mouafak Al D. - suspected of being a member of the Syrian proxy Free Palestine Movement - is accused of firing a grenade into a crowd of civilians in Yarmouk in 2014 while government forces were besieging the Palestinian refugee camp close to Syrian capital

Reuters |
Published: 08.04.21, 14:58
German police have detained a Syrian man in Berlin suspected of firing a grenade into a crowd of civilians at a refugee camp near Damascus in 2014, prosecutors said on Wednesday.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The man, identified as Mouafak Al D., according to German reporting custom, is accused of war crimes in Syria, fighting for a militia on behalf of President Bashar Assad's forces, the prosecutors said.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    The Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk near Damascus     The Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk near Damascus
    The Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk near Damascus
    (Photo: AFP)
    The civilians at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, south of Damascus, were part of a crowd waiting for food aid when a man fired at them from an anti-tank weapon, killing seven and severely wounding three, including a six-year-old child, the authorities said.
    Mouafak Al D. is suspected of being a member of the Free Palestine Movement, an armed militia fighting on behalf of the Syrian government, the prosecutors said.
    The camp, once the largest in Syria for Palestinian refugees, was under siege by the government army and its allied militias from 2013 until 2018 when the army recaptured it from Islamist militants.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    צבא סוריה צבא בשאר אסד ב צפון חאלב חלב    צבא סוריה צבא בשאר אסד ב צפון חאלב חלב
    Syrian government forces north of Damascus
    (Photo: AFP)
    Mouafak Al D. will appear on Wednesday before the investigating judge of the Federal Court of Justice which will decide on his pre-trial detention, the prosecutor added.
    Germany has "universal jurisdiction" laws that allow it to prosecute people for crimes against humanity committed anywhere in the world.
    A German court in February convicted and sentenced a former member of Assad's security services to 4-1/2 years in prison for abetting the torture of civilians, the first such verdict for crimes against humanity in the 11-year-old Syrian civil war.
    Talkbacks for this article 0