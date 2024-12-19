Suspected terror attack in Jerusalem: Elderly woman stabbed in her home

The 74-year-old woman called her daughter, and was taken to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem, where she is reported to be in stable condition; Shin Bet is involved in the investigation, and suspicion has grown that this was a nationalist attack 

Liran Tamari
A 74-year-old woman was stabbed Thursday morning in her home in Jerusalem by a suspect who apparently broke in. She was evacuated from the scene in moderate to serious condition. Hours later, Ynet learned that the General Security Service has been involved in investigating the case, and by evening suspicions grew that it was a nationalist attack.
הדירה בה נדקרה האישה המבוגרת בירושליםהדירה בה נדקרה האישה המבוגרת בירושלים
The 74-year-old woman was stabbed in her apartment in central Jerusalem
(Photo: Liran Temari)

הזירה מחוץ לביתה של האישה שנדקרה למוות והנסיבות נבדקותהזירה מחוץ לביתה של האישה שנדקרה למוות והנסיבות נבדקות
The stabbed 74-year-old woman was taken to Shaarey Zedek hospital in Jerusalem
The police said the stabbing took place on a street in the city center. "Police forces, including the Jerusalem District Criminal Investigation Unit, closed off the scene and began collecting evidence," the statement said. "The woman was evacuated by medical personnel, in serious condition as they described it, for further medical treatment. At this stage, the circumstances of the incident are unknown, and the police investigation is ongoing."
The police later issued a gag order on the investigation, stating that "all avenues are being explored in order to reach the truth." Forensic science lab personnel arrived at the apartment and began collecting evidence.
The report of the woman's stabbing was received by the emergency 101 hotline in the Jerusalem area at 11:47 a.m., after the victim called her daughter and told her what had happened. She was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem in serious condition.
The scene on the Jerusalem street outside the apartment where an elderly woman was stabbed
(Video Shiloh Shalom)

"We were led to the woman, who was lying at home, unconscious and suffering from penetrating injuries (stabbing) to her body. We provided her with medical treatment and evacuated her in Magen David Adom intensive care unit to the hospital in serious and unstable condition."
The woman was initially taken to the hospital in serious condition, but her condition later improved slightly and is now defined as moderate-serious.
