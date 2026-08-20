Iran calls Trump's ‘Economic D-Day’ a 'distraction from America’s own crisis'

Tehran responded Thursday morning for the first time to President Donald Trump’s announcement overnight on Truth Social of an “unprecedented” economic campaign against Iran.

“‘Economic D-Day’ is a distraction from America’s own crisis,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said. He pointed to the state of the U.S. economy and warned: “America is facing unprecedented debt and soaring interest costs. Doubling down on failed policies will only bring another defeat — and more hostility toward Iranians.”

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Trump had announced what he called an economic operation, naming it “D-Day,” after the Allied invasion of Normandy during World War II. “No one has given the Islamic Republic of Iran a greater opportunity to make a Deal than me. TRAGICALLY, for them, they have failed to take it. Therefore, today, I am announcing the MOST CRUSHING ECONOMIC OPERATION EVER TAKEN AGAINST ANY COUNTRY!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The president did not specify what would be included in the “economic operation,” but said “This will be Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale. Their navy is gone, their air force is destroyed, their military factories are now rubble, their currency is worthless, and their country is hanging by a thread."

In response, Araghchi accused Washington of pursuing “American economic terrorism” that “threatens the global economy and sovereignty.”

According to Trump’s announcement, any country that allows economic ties with Iran — whether through financial or government institutions, businesses or even airports on its territory — will itself face economic consequences.

“Oil smuggling, swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries, front companies — It all needs to stop NOW. You know who you are. This will be an ECONOMIC D-DAY, and we need all of our Allies to stand with the United States of America to isolate, and defeat, the Iran threat. These maniacs are on the ropes, and these HISTORIC MEASURES will cripple them and their ability to project terror worldwide. IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON,” Trump wrote.