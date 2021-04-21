Queen Elizabeth expresses thanks for 'support and kindness'

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has expressed her thanks for all the "support and kindness" shown following the death of her husband, Prince Philip.
In a statement Wednesday posted on social media on her 95th birthday and which she personally signed off as Elizabeth R, the monarch said it has been "a comfort" to "see and to hear all the tributes to my husband" from within the U.K., the Commonwealth and around the world.
"My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days," she said in her first remarks since Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday.
â€œWe have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life,â€ she added.
The \\queen\\ said she had received â€œmany messages of good wishesâ€ for her 95th birthday, which she â€œvery muchâ€ appreciated.