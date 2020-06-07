Japan declines to join U.S., others in condemning China for Hong Kong law

Japan has decided not to join the United States, Britain, and others in issuing a statement scolding China for imposing a new security law, Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday, citing officials from countries involved.

Japan has decided not to join the United States, Britain, and others in issuing a statement scolding China for imposing a new security law, Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday, citing officials from countries involved.

Japan has decided not to join the United States, Britain, and others in issuing a statement scolding China for imposing a new security law, Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday, citing officials from countries involved.