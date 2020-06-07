Japan declines to join U.S., others in condemning China for Hong Kong law

Japan has decided not to join the United States, Britain, and others in issuing a statement scolding China for imposing a new security law, Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday, citing officials from countries involved.
The United Kingdom, the U.S., Australia, and Canada condemned China on May 28 for imposing a law that they said would threaten freedom and breach a 1984 Sino-British agreement on the autonomy of the former colony.
There was no immediate response to Reuters e-mail inquiries to Japan's foreign ministry and the U.S. embassy in Tokyo. China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.