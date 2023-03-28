Herzog pushes for talks to begin on judicial overhaul compromise

in the last few days, President Isaac Herzog called on both sides to establish working teams to reach an agreement through dialogue.

in the last few days, President Isaac Herzog called on both sides to establish working teams to reach an agreement through dialogue.

The president said his efforts would continue to represent the concerns of civic groups and different Knesset factions in the compromise solution.

The president said his efforts would continue to represent the concerns of civic groups and different Knesset factions in the compromise solution.

The president said his efforts would continue to represent the concerns of civic groups and different Knesset factions in the compromise solution.