Hollywood director Michael Mann injured in accidental shooting at Los Angeles gun range

American director Michael Mann, 83, was injured in an accidental shooting at a Los Angeles firing range and taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Mann, one of Hollywood's most prominent filmmakers, suffered a leg injury during target practice Saturday when the gun he was using discharged as he attempted to return it to its holster.

Michael Mann ( Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP )

According to TMZ, the incident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. at a Los Angeles shooting range. Police officers and Los Angeles Fire Department emergency personnel responded to reports of gunfire. Police confirmed the details of the incident, saying it was an accident during target practice and that Mann had not intended to harm himself.

TMZ later reported that Mann's representative said the firearm discharged while it was in its holster and that the director sustained only a superficial injury. "He was treated and is being released," the representative said. According to the outlet, the injury was minor and involved tissue beneath the skin.

Mann is widely regarded as one of the leading directors of American crime films and thrillers. His best-known films include "The Last of the Mohicans" (1992), starring Daniel Day-Lewis, "Heat" (1995), starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, "The Insider" (1999) and "Ali" (2001). His most recent film as director, "Ferrari," starring Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz, was released in 2023.

Mann is currently preparing to shoot "Heat 2," the sequel to his crime drama, which has become an influential and frequently referenced modern classic. The film is based on the 2022 novel Mann co-wrote with author Meg Gardiner and combines events preceding the original film's storyline with developments that take place afterward.