US warns Hamas planning attack on Palestinian civilians, which would violate ceasefire

The U.S. State Department said Saturday that it has "credible reports" that Hamas could violate the ceasefire with an attack on Palestinian civilians in Gaza.
"This planned attack against Palestinian civilians would constitute a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement and undermine the significant progress achieved through mediation efforts. The guarantors demand Hamas uphold its obligations under the ceasefire terms," according to the state Department.
No further details were disclosed about the potential attack.
"Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire," the State Department said.
"The United States and the other guarantors remain resolute in our commitment to ensuring the safety of civilians, maintaining calm on the ground, and advancing peace and prosperity for the people of Gaza and the region as a whole," the statement concluded.
Trump previously warned on social media that "if Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them."
The U.S. president later clarified that he won't send U.S. troops into Gaza after launching the threat against Hamas.
"It's not going to be us," he told reporters. "We won't have to. There are people very close, very nearby that will go in and they'll do the trick very easily, but under our auspices."
Trump's hostile rhetoric represented a shift after initially expressing nonchalance about Hamas killings, saying they had taken out "a couple of gangs that were very bad."
Last week Hamas executed several people in Gaza who it claims were suspected of collaborating with Israel or were connected to the internal fighting that is taking place between the terrorist organization and the clans and militias in the Gaza Strip. The executions were carried out in front of a cheering crowd and some of them even filmed the events. According to reports, among those executed was also Ahmed Zidan a-Tarabin, who was responsible for recruiting agents for the Abu Shabaab militia.