Iran will not impede IAEA access, head of its atomic organisation says

Report by UN agency claims Tehra agrees to tougher monitoring at Fordow after greatly accelerated uranium enrichment to close to military grade; 'We have not created and will not create any obstacles' Iranian officials says 

Iran will not impede U.N. nuclear watchdog's access and inspection of its sites, the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organization said on Saturday.
According to a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) earlier this week, Iran has agreed to tougher monitoring by the agency at its Fordow site after it greatly accelerated uranium enrichment to close to weapons grade there.
Last week, the IAEA reported that Iran had multiplied the pace of its enrichment to up to 60% purity, close to the 90% of weapons grade, at Fordow.
2 View gallery
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian meets with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in TehranIran's President Masoud Pezeshkian meets with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in Tehran
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian meets with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Tehran
(Photo: Reuters)
2 View gallery
דיון ב מועצת הנגידים של סבא"א נגד איראן מטה וינה רפאל גרוסי גרעיןדיון ב מועצת הנגידים של סבא"א נגד איראן מטה וינה רפאל גרוסי גרעין
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi
(Photo: Joe Klamar / AFP)
"We have not created and will not create any obstacles for the agency's inspections and access," Atomic Energy Organization head Mohammad Eslami was quoted as saying by Iranian media.
"We operate within the framework of safeguards, and the agency also acts according to regulationsâ€”no more, no less," he added.
