Harvard’s defiance sparks unlikely anti-Trump coalition: Universities, judges and CEOs

At 69, Harvard University President Alan Garber is considered one of the U.S.'s leading experts on health policy. A Harvard graduate and longtime faculty member, the soft-spoken academic has recently found himself at the center of two political firestorms he never planned to be part of.

In early 2024, Garber was tapped as Harvard’s interim president after Claudine Gay resigned in the wake of her controversial congressional testimony and allegations of plagiarism. He helped stabilize the campus and was named permanent president last summer.

This month, Garber was thrust back into the headlines — this time as an unexpected symbol of resistance to Donald Trump’s widening effort to bring U.S. institutions under his control, from the IRS and courts to major law firms and elite universities.

Harvard received a letter from the "Federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism" — a U.S. government-backed initiative widely seen as a vehicle for exerting political pressure on universities.

The letter included a set of demands that, if accepted, would have effectively placed Harvard under the Trump administration’s authority. Garber flatly refused. His defiant “no” made him an overnight icon.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr showed up to a press conference in a Harvard shirt to signal support. “This is exactly how you stand up to a bully,” he told reporters.

Harvard became the first university to publicly reject Trump’s demands — even at the risk of losing billions in federal medical research grants . According to Harvard’s student newspaper, The Harvard Crimson, the school received nearly 4,000 donations totaling $1.14 million in the hour after Garber’s announcement.

Trump’s administration has since threatened to revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status but by Friday night, officials leaked to The New York Times that the letter "wasn’t actually supposed to be sent."

Garber is one of only a handful of public figures currently offering any meaningful resistance to Trump. Another name to emerge is federal judge James Boasberg, the first to block the administration’s effort to deport migrants without due process.

Appointed by Republican George H. W. Bush and later promoted by Democrat Barack Obama with unanimous Senate approval, Boasberg has become a frequent target of Trump’s attacks and now receives heightened security following threats to his life.

Last month, federal marshals warned of a disturbing trend: political opponents are sending pizza deliveries to judges' homes as a veiled threat to let them know their addresses are known.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has also resisted Trump’s pressure — so far. Powell has refused to cut interest rates despite administration demands, citing fears that Trump’s proposed tariffs would fuel inflation.

Though Trump appointed Powell in his first term, he now expects full loyalty. “I’m not happy with him,” Trump recently told reporters. “And if I decide he needs to go, he’ll go fast.”

From the private sector, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has also clashed with Trump, particularly over tariffs. His public warnings of a looming recession reportedly pushed the administration to delay its trade policy rollout by 90 days. Dimon, who no longer speaks with Trump directly, used an interview on Fox News — knowing Trump would be watching — to issue a warning.

These isolated instances of pushback have been joined by growing weekend protests across the U.S., filling a void left by members of Congress, many of whom remain silent. In a viral clip last week, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska choked up as she said, “We’re all afraid. Retaliation is real.”

Inside the White House, officials appear unfazed. A senior administration source told The Wall Street Journal: “This is a perfect opportunity for us to paint Democrats, the courts and the universities as out of touch with the voters who sent Trump back to the White House.”